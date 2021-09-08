News about the participants of A Fazenda 2021 is released and names are leaked

the debut of The Farm 2021 it will be on Tuesday (14) and the anxiety for the details of the reality show on Record grows more and more. Pre-confinement required because of preventive measures against Covid-19 and some names were even disclosed.

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the portal O Dia, the future competitors for the R$ 1.5 million prize have already been placed in a hotel since last Friday (3).

For now, these celebrities have their cell phones, with internet access, but the producers of the 13th season of A Fazenda are controlling the messages sent and received by pedestrians, in order to mislead the participation of celebrities in the program.

The note also stated that four of these names are Nego do Borel, MC Gui, Dynho Alves and ex-panicat Aline Mineiro. The smartphones will be confiscated on Wednesday (8), six days before the reality show starts airing on Record.

Speaking of rural attraction, Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa — who were in the 2020 season — were chosen to command the digital platforms, and interview those eliminated in the Decompression Cabin and in Live do Eliminado. In addition, Dani Bavoso and Thiago Calil run the official podcast.

As stated by Leo Dias, the production surprised by releasing the participants of A Fazenda 2021 to take erotic toys as a form of entertainment while at the hotel.

The 21 of the cast will be “trapped” in their room for several days, but this won’t be one of the few forms of pre-confinement fun. In addition, everyone will also be able to take books, comic books, a pendrive with movies, puzzles, bodybuilding accessories, snacks and an iPad without internet, things that will not go with them to real confinement.

Check out:

Hold on to the anxiety because the most iconic reality TV show already has a premiere date! 🤠🔥 #The farm 13 promises to arrive with EVERYTHING starting on September 14th! Who out there is eager to meet the new pedestrians? So stay tuned for #RecordTV 😍 pic.twitter.com/vOGxTOZfqG — The Farm (@afazendarecord) September 1, 2021