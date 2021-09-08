Novavax Begins Combined Flu and Covid Vaccine Trial – News

The vaccine maker Novavax announced on Wednesday (8) that it has begun an early-stage study to test its combined flu and covid-19 vaccine.

The trial, which will be conducted in Australia, will involve 640 healthy adults aged 50 to 70 who have previously been infected with coronavirus or taken a covid-19 vaccine at least eight weeks prior to the study. Participants will receive a combination of the company’s covid-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, and its influenza vaccine, NanoFlu.

“The combination of these two vaccines can lead to greater efficiency for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against covid-19 and influenza with a single regimen,” said Gregory Glenn, president of Research and Development at Novavax, in a statement .

Novavax had announced in May that it expects the combination of influenza and covid-19 vaccines to be effective in fighting coronavirus variants.

In preclinical studies, the NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 vaccine generated robust immune responses to influenza A and B and protected against the coronavirus.

The drugmaker hopes to obtain test results in the first half of 2022.

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.