Novavax Begins Combined Flu Vaccine Trial and Covid-19 | Vaccine

Pharmaceutical Novavax Inc reported on Wednesday (8) that it began testing, still at an early stage, a combined vaccine against the flu and Covid-19.

The trial will be conducted in Australia and will involve 640 healthy adults aged 50 to 70 years. They must have been previously infected with coronavirus or have had the Covid-19 vaccine at least eight weeks prior to testing.

Participants will receive a combination of Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, and its Influenza vaccine, NanoFlu, along with a vaccine adjuvant or booster, according to information from Reuters.

In preclinical studies, their NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 vaccine generated robust responses to influenza A and B and protected against coronavirus.

“The combination of these two vaccines can lead to greater efficiency for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against Covid-19 and influenza with a single (dose) regimen,” said Gregory Glenn, president of Research and Development at Novavax , according to Reuters.

The drugmaker hopes to obtain test results in the first half of 2022.

90% effectiveness against Covid

In June, a phase 3 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed that Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine is 89.7% effective against the infection. The immunizing agent is administered in two doses with an interval of 21 days.