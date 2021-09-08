On the eve of the WSL Finals, Italo Ferreira says: “The will to win is a flame that will never go out” | surfing

Olympic champion Italo Ferreira is ready for the World Tour final in Lower Trestles, California. On the eve of the competition, which will be played in just one day between September 9th and 17th, the surfer from Rio Grande do Sul celebrated the moment he is living and highlighted the “flame” of the desire to make history once again.

– I always dreamed of making a living from surfing, helping those who are by my side, having the opportunity to compete against the best in the world and be champion one day. Today I live this reality, which for me is something beyond what I imagined! God has written a beautiful story in my life. This desire to win and try to be better than I was before is a flame that will never go out – published on a social network.

The WSL Finals begins with a duel between the fourth and fifth placed in the ranking, the American Conner Coffin and the Australian Morgan Cibilic, respectively. Gabriel Medina, Italo Ferreira and Filipe Toledo head the ranking and will be the last to enter the knockout system of the competition. The decision will be between Gabriel Medina and the surfer who advances in the qualifiers, in a best of three heats for the title.

Italo Ferreira was world champion in 2019 – there was no circuit in 2020 – and conquered an unprecedented milestone for Brazilian surfing as the first Olympic champion of the modality, in Tokyo, in July. The 27-year-old native gained notoriety for the first time in the 2015 CT in his rookie season, with a fascinating aerial, when he won the Rookie of the Year award, finishing in seventh position. In 2018 he scored three event victories at Bells, Keramas and Supertubos, jumping to fourth in the WSL standings.

In 2019, he showed all his potential to win the Brazilian final with Gabriel Medina who decided the world title. In all, he competed in 217 heats against 75 surfers, in 59 stages, until the seventh of 2021. He won seven victories in 10 finals in CT stages. In the gallery of top marks, the 10.00 reigned absolute on the Gold Coast, in 2017, in the second phase of the first stage in Australia; in Keramas, in 2018, in the semifinals of the fourth stage in Bali, Indonesia; and in Supertubos, in 2019, in the victory in the final of the 10th stage in Portugal.

Italo is the deputy leader of the current season. It was third place in Pipeline, Hawaii. In the Australian leg, he was champion in Newcastle, ninth in Narrabeen and fifth in Margaret River. In Rottnest Island, he reached the semifinal against Gabriel Medina and finished third.