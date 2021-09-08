Palmeiras and Corinthians face off three times in one week

Alvinegro and Alviverde fans will have the opportunity to test their emotions this month. In a single week, the clubs will face each other in derby three times in a single week. Palmeiras will still have a duel against Atlético-MG, for the Libertadores, while Corinthians will face Juventude this Tuesday, 07, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The first derby will be between the women, the match is valid for the sixth round of the Paulistão Mulher, on September 22, at 15:00 (GMT), at Allianz Parque. In the women’s national table, the teams will have direct confrontation as they occupy the first and second place.

On the 25th, the men’s teams will face off at the Neo Química Arena, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão, at 7 pm Brasília time. At the moment Palmeiras is second in the table, while Corinthians occupies the sixth position.

On the following day, the dispute is for the title of the A1 Women’s Brasileirão. While Corinthians are the current champions, Palmeiras are looking for the unprecedented title. For those who like classics, you will need to adjust your schedule to keep up with the busy week.