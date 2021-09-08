Participant invades Ilha Record’s bathroom and Nadja Pessoa makes a serious complaint against him: “Violence!”

Nadja person continues to accumulate fights during its participation in the Island Record and one of his enemies during the recordings was Lucas Selfie.

This week, during the edition of the last Monday (6), it was shown that the boy broke into the bathroom where the blonde was in a moment of intimacy.

She was changing her clothes when the young man started knocking on the door, accusing her of monopolizing the place. At the time, he claimed:

“She likes to stay two hours, three hours, a long time. And when you’re in a collective relationship, that’s kind of difficult”.

On the other hand, the famous woman accused him of practicing psychological violence and started kicking the door. “Eita will break like this”, declared.

Out here, Nadja Pessoa was also involved in a fight by making accusations against him and Raissa Barbosa, who has already “dated” with the former member of Panico.

It all started with Nadja in an Instagram live, saying why he didn’t get along with the disaffection, even talking about his old relationship:

“I never wanted alliance with him because he is a fake person. He came on to me at a party and I said: ‘I’m not going to be with you, who already dated my friend Raissa’. He replied: ‘I never dated her, it was all marketing’”.

Raissa took note of everything that was said and made a short video to reflect the controversy:

“Yesterday some unpleasant things happened, they said my name there. Before starting the reality show, when she got out of confinement, Nadja had already told me that dating was marketing. I am for real, I lived everything intensely, you met me”.

A short time later, Lucas came up with a possible hint:

“Health, success and distance. When you know everything you went through to get where you are, how much your daily sweat pays your bills and you’re up to date with your conscience, nothing else matters”.

The ex-miss butt rebutted the ex-affair, without quoting him directly:

“I want distance and I kept my distance. I will continue to keep it. My name being the agenda of your program [no YouTube] and I’ve been silent for months, not even touching yours. If you wanted distance, you wouldn’t be talking about me”.

On Instagram, Gabi Prado advised her friend to sue Nadja Pessoa:

“Do you know what you should do? Process this woman and request the images from Record. Why is it not possible that she will live the rest of her life being a victim of something she simply puts up with! this is absurd”.

The former MTV also nudged Raissa Barbosa: “And even sadder is to see Raissa believing in something like that, because she lived with you and knows everything you lived through! Truly sad”.

The former farm replied:

“Do you know what is sad? You do what you did on your podcast, adding fuel to the fire about something you knew very well wasn’t true! It’s sad for you as an interviewer not to be impartial, to pretend you don’t know others, it’s sad for what you’ve done. It’s sad to agree with the mess of others! This is sad. And you know why I didn’t answer you, because you did it out of spite”.

D’Black’s ex-wife returned to the scene to reaffirm her accusations: “Tell him to do it, and he’ll see I’m not lying. He spoke and still used other bad words that cannot be said here, attitudes speak for themselves”.

