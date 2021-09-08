Patricia Abravanel gets annoyed after woman asks for ‘Out Bolsonaro’ live

Patricia Abravanel, daughter of Silvio Santos, was surprised this Tuesday (7) after a woman, who was at the Grito dos Excluídos in Brasília (DF), shouted “Fora Bolsonaro” live during the program Vem Pra Cá, on SBT.

+On a day of protest, famous people stand for and against Jair Bolsonaro

+Titi Müller is surprised by the presence of Ex-Globo in the pro-Bolsonaro protests: ‘It’s not possible’

“Out of Bolsonaro. Genocide! Enough, it’s done, it’s over. There are already five years of suffering in this country”, said the protester. The presenter, a supporter of Bolsonaro and wife of the communications minister, Fábio Faria, was visibly uncomfortable with the woman’s speech.

The woman’s protest was one of the most talked about issues on social media. “Is it possible not to love?”, said senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE). “I slept with fear of a blow, I woke up with Patrícia Abravanel taking a blow,” said journalist Jordania Souza.

Can you not love? 😍 This lady dropped a FORA BOLSONARO GENOCIDA – Ao Vivo, in the program of Patricia Abravanel, wife of the Minister of Communications of Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/IRGMmVt9cg — Rogério Carvalho 🇧🇷🏴 (@SenadorRogerio) September 7, 2021

Patricia Abravanel being forced to listen, on her own program, to “FORA BOLSONARO”. This girl is only a presenter thanks to Daddy PocketMinion. And he’s still defending the pro-government protesters, saying they’re all wearing a mask. The protesters: pic.twitter.com/AYiMZXnAuU — Bia 🫀 (@sone_bia) September 7, 2021

