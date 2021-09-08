Patricia Poeta undergoes “very complicated” emergency surgery

On social networks, the journalist and presenter Patricia Poeta, 44, informed this Monday (6) that she had to undergo emergency surgery on her tonsils. She also said that she has been hospitalized for a week.

“I had to undergo emergency and very complicated tonsil surgery,” he said in an Instagram post. “I’m still not 100%. A little far from that, I confess… but I’ll be fine.”

She also shared that she has received messages of support and affection, but that she was unable to respond before due to the general anesthesia and the medications she has been taking, which made her sleep a lot in the last few days.

Colleagues and other famous personalities wished for improvements in the comments. “I’m rooting for your improvement. Count on my prayers. You’ll be fine. And soon he’ll be back doing what he likes”, said Fátima Bernardes.