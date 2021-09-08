Pelé remains hospitalized at Einstein after surgery to remove a tumor | São Paulo

Former soccer player Pelé, 80 years old, remains hospitalized this Tuesday (7) at the Albert Einstein hospital, in the South Zone of São Paulo, after surgery to remove a tumor in the right colon. He is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and should be sent to a room this Tuesday.

The tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory tests on the last 31st of August and the material was sent for pathological analysis.

The former player underwent the procedure on Saturday (4). On social networks, Pelé thanked the messages of affection and God and said he was “feeling very good”.

“Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I’ll face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends,” wrote the former athlete.

See the full medical report:

“The patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento was submitted, last Saturday (4), to a surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon, at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. The tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory tests and the material was sent for pathological analysis.

The patient, who is doing well, is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and the forecast is that he will be transferred to his room on Tuesday (7)”.

Signing the note are physicians Fabio Narsi, geriatrician and endocrinologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, and Miguel Cendoroglo Neto, Director-Superintendent of Medical and Hospital Services at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

“My friends, thank you very much for your kind messages. I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fábio and Dr. Miguel to take care of my health. Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove my breast. Suspicious lesion in the right colon.The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned in the last week.

Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.”

The King of Football was hospitalized last Tuesday (31) to undergo annual exams, which were postponed in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, as informed by his advisors.

Pelé is hospitalized in São Paulo

On the day he was admitted to the hospital last week, the former 10th shirt of the Seleção used social media to reassure fans (see below) and claiming that he had not passed out, and was in very good health.

“Guys, I didn’t pass out and I’m in very good health. I went for my routine tests, which I hadn’t been able to do before because of the pandemic. Let me know I’m not playing next Sunday!”