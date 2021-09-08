Pelé removes tumor in the colon, but is doing well and should leave the ICU this Tuesday – 06/06/2021

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, underwent surgery last Saturday (4) to remove a suspicious tumor in the right colon. His official profile informed the procedure on social networks, this afternoon (6), after the news of his admission to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein six days ago.

According to a medical report released by the hospital today, Pelé “is doing well”, so the forecast is that he will leave the ICU and be transferred to his room tomorrow (7).

Pelé was hospitalized to undergo routine exams, which he does annually but had been postponing due to the pandemic. Doctors found a colon tumor during the battery of tests, and then it was decided to go on Saturday. In a publication on the networks, Pelé’s profile says that he feels good about his recovery.

“My friends, thank you very much for your kind messages. I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fábio and Dr. Miguel to take care of my health. Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove the lesion. suspicion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week,” says the publication.

Earlier, Pelé’s businessman and right-hand man, Joe Fraga, told the Public Agency that there was no reason to worry. “He goes through a battery of blood tests, a check-up, colonoscopy, etc. It’s much more than just physical tests. [os exames] in a day,” wrote Fraga by message.

“Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I’ll face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends”, the text ends.

A few weeks after turning 81, Pelé was hospitalized to undergo the battery of exams he takes annually, but which was delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic. In his last post on social media, on Tuesday (31), the official profile of the King of Football denied rumors that he had fainted. “I’m in very good health,” said part of the message.

Pelé has undergone some hip surgeries and other health problems in recent years, which mainly hinders his mobility. His son Edinho even said a few months ago that the limitations would have depressed the King. In general, also because of the pandemic, the three-time world champion has reduced his public appearances.

See below Pelé’s medical bulletin, from 3 pm today:

The patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento was submitted, last Saturday (4), to a surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon, at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. The tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory tests and the material was sent for pathological analysis. The patient, who is doing well, is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and the forecast is that he will be transferred to the room on Tuesday (7).