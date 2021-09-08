Pelé to be discharged this Tuesday while treating bowel tumor – Sports

Admitted to a hospital in São Paulo for a week, Pelé should be discharged this Tuesday (7). The health status of the King of Football, however, will still be monitored as the tumor taken from the intestine was referred for pathological analysis..

During the week, Pelé underwent routine exams at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in the south of São Paulo. The checkup was delayed due to the new coronavirus pandemic. On that occasion, the former player denied that he was passed out or in poor health.

But, according to a medical report released by the hospital, a tumor was identified in the right colon of the intestine.

“The tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory tests and the material was sent for pathological analysis. The patient, who is doing well, is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)”, says an excerpt from the bulletin.

Pelé himself used his social networks to inform him that he was fine.

“Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends”, wrote the King of Football in his post.

Pelé is accompanied by doctors Fabio Narsi (geriatrician and endocrinologist) and Miguel Cendoroglo Neto (director-superintendent of medical and hospital services). On October 23, the former player turns 81 years old.

