Pelé undergoes surgery after discovering a tumor in São Paulo

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the Skin, discovered a tumor after undergoing routine examinations, and underwent surgery in a hurry to remove the lesion found in the right colon. The former player was hospitalized since last Tuesday (31) at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo.

On Instagram, the 80-year-old football king revealed details of the procedure and thanked fans for cheering on his improvement, as well as the medical team that was at the front.

Continues after advertising Unable to load ad

“My friends, thank you very much for the kind messages. I thank God I’m feeling great. (…) Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week”, said Pele.

As a result, the famous man emanated optimism with the message of positivity, in the midst of thanks. “Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I’ll face this match again with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends”, finished.

SEE MORE: Xuxa jokes and makes an unusual comment about Pelé