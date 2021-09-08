PF announces investigation of four Argentine players for ideological falsehood | National Newspaper

The presence of four Argentine players from England caused, on Sunday (5), the suspension of the game between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers. Jornal Nacional had access to documents that show that they entered the field even after the Ministry of Health had refused a request for exceptional circumstances so that they could play.

Anvisa and Federal Police agents entered the field to remove four Argentine players: Emiliano Martínez, Emiliano Buendía, Lo Celso and Cristian Romero. CBF and the Argentine Football Association lamented what happened and said they were surprised by the action of Anvisa, just over four minutes after the start of the match.

An Anvisa report details several attempts to officially notify players that they had to quarantine. The first was on Saturday (4), but they had already left the hotel for training. On Sunday, before the match, the attempted notification was blocked by AFA officials. At the stadium, there was another attempt by the Brazilian authorities and, once again, the Argentines refused to sign the notice.

According to Anvisa, they failed to comply with a federal government ordinance, dated June this year, which determines that, to enter Brazil, travelers who have passed through the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, South Africa or India, in the last 14 days, must sign a document stating that you are aware that you will have 14 days of quarantine or isolation.

The four handed over a document as if they hadn’t passed through any of these countries. The information was contradicted by the passports of the four who attested to passing through England.

The day before the match, on Saturday (4), at 5 pm, a meeting was held between the health agencies, Conmebol, CBF and the Argentine delegation.

At the meeting, the recommendation was reinforced that the players could not attend the training scheduled for that day until the request for exceptional circulation in the country was formally requested, and that it could be analyzed by the Ministry of Health and that there was a position end of the Civil House. And Conmebol and the Argentine delegation were instructed to formalize the request for exceptionality as a matter of utmost urgency, so that the analysis of the documentation would be feasible before the game took place.

The request for exceptional circulation in the country has already been applied before in Brazil. In June, in the World Cup qualifiers, the Brazilian government had made an exception for Brazilian players coming from England, who were exempted from quarantine, but who had to go straight to the concentration.

The surveillance report points out that the recommendations were not followed by the Argentine delegation. The four players did not stay at the hotel on Saturday, and the request for exceptionality was not made to the Brazilian government.

The Casa Civil informed that there was no request prior to the players’ entry flight into Brazil, making any kind of action by the Casa Civil impossible.

Jornal Nacional had exclusive access to an exchange of e-mails that began on Saturday, at 6:30 pm, in which the Argentine Football Association asks an agency of Anvisa to authorize the athletes to remain in Brazil on an exceptional basis..

Then, the Ministry of Health and the Civil House were involved in the emails. The government’s definitive answer came on Sunday afternoon.

In a letter also obtained by Jornal Nacional, the Ministry of Health, at 3:09 pm, less than an hour before the start of the match, denied the exceptional character because the necessary measures for this authorization, which must be adopted before, were ignored. The document is signed by the assistant executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Alessandro Glauco dos Anjos de Vasconcelos.

The suspension of the game reverberated in the international sports press, which spoke of embarrassment and chaos in the derby between Brazil and Argentina.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called the incident madness. In a statement, the organization said it will analyze the official reports of the match. It’s up to FIFA to decide what will be done, as this was a game valid for the World Cup qualifiers.

On the afternoon of Monday (6), also in a statement, the CBF confirmed the information from Anvisa and reinforced that it sent the sanitary rules in Brazil to the Argentine Football Association on three different dates.

The Federal Police opened an inquiry to investigate whether the four Argentine players committed a crime of fraudulent misrepresentation and failed to comply with sanitary measures. The four were heard, on Sunday night at the airport, before boarding.