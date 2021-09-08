Photos of Juju Ferrari after intrigue with Deolane Bezzera circulates on the internet

Top Stories Chocolate Rain Cookie: Have you tasted this delight?

The Gossip do Dia page posted this Monday morning (6) prints showing that the influencer Juju Ferrari would have fought with Deolane Calf. The leaked images show that she asked for the video to be released in the media.

Last Friday (3), Juju Ferrari posted a video in Instagram stories detonating Deolane Bezerra. The two then started posting videos playing indirect to the other

Last week, Juju Ferrari answered a box of questions on Instagram and one of them, the model criticized Deolane Bezerra and claimed that the lawyer grew up on the death of Mc Kevin.

“I have nothing against her, I just think it’s awful for you to promote yourself over someone’s death [MC Kevin], except that she is very rude, there’s all that, but I really say it because it’s my opinion”, he stated.

Deolane didn’t let it go and rebutted Juju Ferrari’s criticism “It’s hard, Brazil, people like to talk about myself, to increase engagement. Are you weak? A human being is here engaged, in the construction of a work for the Lord, but the dog, when he doesn’t come, he sends the secretary. Or the secretary, right?”.

“Dear Juju Ferrari, that Ferrari only has the alias, right? That I’ve never seen in my life, but anyway. Who are you? To be pitied, I know you for stealing other people’s husbands, for disgusting photos showing the body and yet the likes are low. The engagement then, Jesus… The woman will pray to God go, go to see if he frees you from this spirit of prostitution. It’s ugly, it’s disgusting. You are disgusting! Don’t you have anything against me? Now I have it against you. Respect my story that you know very well”, said the ex-fiancée of Mc Kevin.

