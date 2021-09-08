Pilar returns from the US and is shocked to see Samuel kiss Zayla · TV News

After a stint in In Times of the Emperor, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will return from the United States with a degree in Medicine. The girl will be shocked to see Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) with another one on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. The young woman will catch her ex-fiancé kissing Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) during the boy’s Engineering graduation.

In the next chapters, Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will give up her engagement to study Medicine in the United States and will become the first doctor in Brazil. On his return to the country, years later, Luísa’s friend (Mariana Ximenes) will discover that Samuel abandoned music to become an engineer.

She will then go to the graduation of her great love and follow the ceremony from afar. “May each stage of the journey that you begin to walk as engineers be a testimony of the values ​​that were transmitted to you and an opportunity to serve this country of ours”, said Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) at the event.

Next, Peter will call Samuel, who will be the class speaker. Pilar will appear very emotional to hear her ex-fiancé at the ceremony. The doctor will decide to congratulate the emperor’s Arabic teacher, but will be surprised by the appearance of Zayla, who will kiss the boy on the mouth.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017).

