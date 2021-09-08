Pilar spies the future in the shells and cries with unhappy fate · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will regret having asked Candida (Dani Ornellas) to spy the future in the shells in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The young woman will burst into tears when she realizes that the saint’s mother will have been right on her predictions. She will be torn between marrying Samuel (Michel Gomes) or studying in the United States on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

On behalf of the Empire, Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will offer a scholarship to Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) to study Medicine in Boston. The money, however, will barely be enough for the Bahian woman to stay abroad, much less to take a companion.

Between the cross and the caldeirinha, Pilar will still bump into Dolores (Júlia Freitas/Daphne Bozaski) through the streets of the court. in the scenes that will be shown next Tuesday (14) . The girl will ask her sister not to let her go back to Bahia with her father, as she feels very lonely on the family farm.

“She’s begging me, begging to stay with me. I already turned my back on her once and I’m about to do it again, is that it?”, will lament the character of Gabriela Medvedovski. “Each one of us has a destiny. Dolores may be your sister, but you don’t have the power to change her story”, will console Candida.

“When we met, you threw the cowries to me. At the time, I couldn’t understand, but today… Do you remember what you said to me?”, the aspiring doctor will ask. “That you would get what you wanted, but you would have to lose what you had”, will repeat Zayla’s mother (Alana Cabral/Heslaine Vieira).

Candida (Dani Ornellas) in the six o’clock soap opera

Fate’s trail

Pilar will again ask Candida to give her some kind of light to deal with the twists and turns of fate. “I feel that I have a mission to fulfill as a doctor, but I also want to live with Samuel”, he will confess.

The Queen of Little Africa will not have to resort to the cowries for advice. “You own your will. The future depends on the choices we make today. What I can say is that if you decide to leave, you could lose Samuel. But if you don’t, will you ever blame Samuel for not having Did your dream come true?”, she will conclude.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

