Player gets stuck in Guinea after coup d’etat

Naby Keita, the Liverpool midfielder, has yet to leave his native Guinea after his country suffered a coup.

The player would participate in the match between Guinea and Morocco, for the African Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. The game was supposed to take place on Sunday, 05th, but it was canceled due to the complicated situation in the country. Although the athletes are safe, not all have been able to leave the region yet.

With that, Liverpool are looking for a way to get the player out of Guinea. A situation similar to that experienced by François Kamano, a Lokomotiv Moscow striker who also failed to take the flight to return, and the Russian team explained: “Given the difficult political situation in Guinea at the moment, all routes have been blocked to enter or leave the country where is our player “.

Although the Moroccan team managed to leave the country on time, the situation with the Guineans is not the same and several of them are waiting for their return. Still, a Liverpool England spokesman told AS: “The situation is fluid and we will maintain regular dialogue with the relevant authorities as we are working to bring Naby back to Liverpool in a safe and convenient way.”

As the airports are controlled by military chiefs, the various teams have difficulty in transferring their players and have not yet managed to resolve the situation.