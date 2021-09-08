Pro-Bolsonaro protesters tried to break into the Ministry of Health building this Wednesday morning (8/9). The group had been camped on the Esplanada dos Ministérios since Monday (6/9), for the acts of Independence Day (7/9).

The turmoil would have started when a man criticized the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party). Protesters surrounded the individual and attacked television crews at the scene.

Images made by metropolises show the moment when the man in the blue shirt is attacked. He tried to leave the scene, but was stopped by protesters. With the help of security guards from the Ministry of Health, the man managed to enter the agency’s headquarters.

Ministry officials closed the access gates to the building, but the protesters tried to invade the place. They fired blows on the windows and gate of the federal agency. Look:

URGENT! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Pocketnarist protesters try to invade the Ministry of Health Wait for more information! pic.twitter.com/wwBXH2RfQn — Metropolises (@Metropolises) September 8, 2021