Police arrest alleged financier of the attack on banks in Araçatuba (SP) – 08/09/2021

A man was arrested on Tuesday morning (7th) in Sorocaba, for being the alleged financier of the attack on three bank branches in Araçatuba, in the interior of São Paulo, on August 29th.

According to the Civil Police, the team obtained information about a man named Paulo César Dutra Gabrir, 33, who boasted a high standard of living and luxury vehicles in a property in Parque São Bento, in Sorocaba. An Amarok pickup truck and a BMW were found at the address.

Also according to the Civil Police, Gabrir, who has been through robbery and murder, revealed that he had financed the operation to rob the banks in Araçatuba.

With him, the police also seized a number of documents indicating that the attack cost around R$600,000, as well as information related to organized crime and evidence of his presence in activities in several Brazilian states.

The operation also detained his wife, Michele Maria da Silva, 40 years old, who was on the run for involvement in drug trafficking, and Emerson Henrique Dias, 25, with tickets for robbery and who had recently left a prison in the Araçatuba region. The three were fined by a criminal organization.

Suspects are arrested with vests, ammunition and money

Two men suspected of being part of the gang of robbers that attacked three bank branches in Araçatuba, were arrested at a site in São Pedro (SP) – a city more than 300 km away from the attacks.

According to the Civil Police, the arrest took place during an operation against drug trafficking. With the suspects, bulletproof vests, camouflage clothing, gloves, point 40 and point 380 ammunition, a machine for counting money and around R$3,000 were found. In addition to objects for drug production.

The discovery of the materials took place while carrying out search and seizure warrants in three locations, the farm and two houses in São Carlos, one in Vila Paulista and the other in the Boa Esperança neighborhood.

At the time of the approach, one of the suspects presented a false document. Police say he is wanted for the crime of murder. The names of the suspects have yet to be released.

With these two arrests, the number of people arrested suspected of participating in the attack reaches seven. Two suspects died, one during a confrontation with the police and the other was found dead in Sumaré – this one the police are still investigating to confirm their participation in the robbery.

With high-caliber weapons, the bandits used hostages as a human shield and dropped 98 remotely triggered explosives across the city of 200,000 inhabitants.

Two residents died in the action. A businessman who returned to the place where the criminals were acting to film the action and ended up dead. The other victim was a physical education teacher.