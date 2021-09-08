Police sentenced for helping accident victim 3 days later

Scottish police acknowledged that they failed to respond to a call for a traffic accident and contributed to the death of 25-year-old Lamara Bell.

The police received the distress call, but the request was not registered. Therefore, no vehicle went to the site. Three days later, after receiving a call for help from a person who realized that there was a woman inside the car, who had an accident, the police arrived at the scene.

The accident happened in 2015. Lamara and her boyfriend, John Yuill, 28, were driving along the highway near Stirling when the Renault where were clio hit and fell into a ravine. John died on the spot.

Lamara was rescued three days after the accident but died four days later in hospital. She had a brain injury and suffered severe dehydration.

The woman’s family filed a lawsuit against the police, who alleged an error in the answering system.

The Edinburgh High Court was informed that Lamara, who was a mother of two, would likely have survived had she been found earlier. The Court fined the police 100,000 pounds (just over R$700,000).

Lamara’s mother Diane said she can now say her daughter “had justice”.

The judge, Lord Beckett, said the indictment and conviction of Scotland’s police service in the High Court was “unprecedented”.

“This case arose out of horrific events in which two relatively young people died, one of them after days of severe physical suffering, when she must have been in an almost unimaginable state of anxiety,” he said.