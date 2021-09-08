Porta dos Fundos humiliates supporters of Jair Bolsonaro with controversial video on 7 de Setembro; watch!

O Back door continues to use humor to show the political stance against the Bolsonaro government and launched another unusual production this Tuesday morning (7).

At the time, they made fun of the protests against democracy, which took place in various parts of the country, with one of the characters saying: “It’s a ‘no protest’”.

In one of the scenes, the reporter was trying to cover the demonstration and one of the people interviewed fired:

“The ‘relax, it’s all right’ movement comes because the people who protest are upset, they’re in deep shit. Then it looks like everyone is in shit, but it’s not”.

“It’s not happiness, we’re satisfied”, said yet. “So, for you, is everything okay in the government?”, countered the reporter. “No, well, no. It’s all right, they’re jealous”, retorted.

“We want to express our total lack of indignation”, said one of them. It is worth remembering that the demonstrations had the support of the TV network!, who took an hour of the the afternoon is yours, in Sonia Abram, to convey everything.

RedeTV! decided for the shorter duration of A Tarde É Sua, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, for a one-hour shift on the pro-government protests held in Brasília, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other regions of the country.

Live links and bulletins informing the latest updates were one of the channel’s promises.

The A Tarde É Sua team, according to Notícias da TV, did not like the attitude of the top management of RedeTV!, led by Amilcare Dallevo and Marcelo de Carvalho.

With the decision, the gossip program was left with no way out for merchandising exhibitions and “won” a huge loss.

RedeTV! scheduled for the end of the night a special program about the acts in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro for 23:30, with presentations by Amanda Klein, Mauro Tagliaferri, Silvio Navarro and Rodrigo Constantino.

The event will also be the center of the discussions of the Opinion in the Air and the National Alert.

Check out: