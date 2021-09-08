Powerful earthquake shakes central Mexico | World

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake, according to the National Seismological Institute, shook Mexico City and neighboring regions late on Tuesday (7), with no casualties or damage recorded so far, officials said. The tremor, however, toppled trees and threw large stones into the roads.

The earthquake had its epicenter 11 km southeast of Acapulco, in the southeast of the country, according to the National Seismological Institute.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake was initially measured at a magnitude of 7.4 and then downgraded to 7.0.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that while the quake knocked rocks off slopes and damaged walls, it did not cause major damage in Acapulco’s home state, Guerrero, or in the neighboring region of Oaxaca, or Mexico City.

“Fortunately there was no serious damage,” said Obrador. “We have no information so far on the loss of human life.”

Acapulco is about 375 km from Mexico City.

“So far, no serious damage has been reported,” Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on Twitter.

The earthquake left the inhabitants of central Mexico City tense, who keep the tragic memory of the 7.1 magnitude tremor registered on September 19, 2017, which shook the center of the country and left 369 dead, most in the capital.

Mexico City was devastated by earthquakes that occurred in September 1985, which left more than 10,000 dead.

In Mexico City’s Roma Sur neighborhood, lights went out and frightened residents ran outside, some wearing little more than pajamas, a Reuters witness said. Residents huddled in the rain, holding small children or pets, too preoccupied to go home in the dark.