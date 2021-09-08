President announces unconvened meeting of the Council of the Republic

After expressly threatening the Federal Supreme Court in his speech on Brazil’s independence holiday, President Jair Bolsonaro announced that he will meet with the Council of the Republic on Wednesday (8/9) to “show where we must all go” .

Council of the Republic is the highest consultation body of the Presidency

José Cruz/ABr

The Council of the Republic is the highest consulting body of the Presidency. Its function is to comment on federal intervention, state of defense and state of siege or on issues relevant to the stability of democratic institutions.

“Tomorrow I will be at the Council of the Republic together with ministers, for us, together with the president of the Chamber, the Senate and the Federal Supreme Court, with this photograph of you, to show where we must all go,” said the president on Tuesday ( 7/9).

The photographic reference is the cluster of demonstrators on the Esplanade of Ministries, in support of their government and various anti-democratic agendas, especially against the Supreme Court.

Minister Luiz Fux, however, is not a member of the Council of the Republic. According to Law 8.041/1990, the body is chaired by the president and composed of the vice president and the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate — but not by the president of the STF.

The Council also counts onm majority and minority leaders in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, appointed in regimental form; the Minister of Justice and six other Brazilian natives aged at least 35 years old — two appointed by the president, two by the Senate and two by the Chamber.

Currently, the sitting members of the Council of the Republic are Bolsonaro, Arthur Lira (president of the Chamber of Deputies), Rodrigo Pacheco (president of the Senate), Hamilton Mourão (vice president), Anderson Torres (minister of Justice) and the leaders of the Chamber from the majority, Diego Andrade (PSD-MG), and minority, Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), and in the Senate, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), from the majority, and Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), from the minority. In addition to them, entrepreneur Paulo Skaf (MDB), president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), and the minister of the Institutional Security Cabinet, Augusto Heleno, appointed by the president in February, are also part of the organization.

According to GloboNews, there is no evidence that the Council of the Republic was convened by Bolsonaro, since the cabinets of the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, and the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco ( DEM-MG), were not warned.

These authorities also did not attend the raising of the Brazilian flag at the Palácio da Alvorada, residence of the presidency, on the morning of September 7th. After the ceremony, Bolsonaro flew over the Esplanade of Ministries and, in a sound car, spoke to supporters.

The president threatened not to comply with court decisions and, in reference to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, said that either the head of the Judiciary would frame its member “or this power can suffer what we don’t want”. In the afternoon, he promised to also appear on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, another focus of demonstrations in favor of the government.

*Text changed at 3:30 pm on 7/9/2021 to add information.