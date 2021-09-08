Pro-Bolsonaro acts take place in 27 capitals, including Salvador, Recife and Belo Horizonte – 07/09/2021 – Power

Protesters gather this September 7 in 27 state capitals from all regions of the country, including Brasília, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The acts are marked by attacks on the STF (Supreme Federal Court), requests for military intervention and disrespect to the protocols against Covid-19.

Among the other cities with marches or motorcades are Belém, Belo Horizonte, Boa Vista, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, Goiânia, Recife and Salvador. Some of them also registered minor acts of opposition to the president, mainly organized by the Grito dos Excluídos movement.

In Rio de Janeiro, thousands occupied the Copacabana shore wearing green and yellow, with Brazilian flags. There was also the presence of motorcycles, trucks and sound cars, which were allowed to enter the road despite the fact that it is closed to vehicles in general.

Several banners called for military intervention, one of them defending the measure to “end the whorehouse in Brasília”. “The rest of the cleaning is with the printed vote,” the writings said. There were also posters calling for the criminalization of communism and the adoption of a new constitution.

The biggest target, however, was the Supreme Court. One of the boards called for the removal of its 11 members: “President, put all these bums in jail. Starting with the STF!!!”. Others questioned the performance of Alexandre de Moraes, who was often called a “dictator in a robe”.

Most people did not wear a mask, especially those closest to the sound cars, where there was less distance. Barbecue and beverage outlets and restaurants on the cross streets became new hotspots of agglomeration as the demonstration drew to a close.

Capitals with pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations until 6 pm ​

Aracaju Bethlehem Belo Horizonte Good view Brasilia Large field Cuiabá Curitiba Florianopolis strength Goiania João Pessoa Maceio Manaus Macapa Christmas palms Porto Alegre Porto Velho Recife White River Rio de Janeiro savior St. Louis São Paulo Teresina Victory

In Brasilia, a group also carried the coup slogans: “It’s not impeachment! We demand immediate dismissal of all STF ministers.” On another track, the acronym “STF” was completed with the adjectives “sordid”, “bumble” and “false”.

Messages along the same undemocratic line appeared in Curitiba —”Federal intervention of the STF and in Congress!”— and also in the interior of Santa Catarina. A tractor that blocked the federal highway in the city of Guaruva carried the phrase: “Dismissal of STF ministers”.

In Salvador, the protest took place near Farol da Barra and brought together three electric trios. Protesters carried banners asking for intervention in the Supreme Court, some of them without masks. Some of them had posters in other languages, such as English, French, Spanish and German.

In speeches in the trios, there were praiseworthy mentions of soldier Wesley Soares, who died in March of this year in the same region. He spent four hours shooting into the air, shouting slogans, and was shot after firing a rifle at police negotiating his surrender.

In São Luís and Fortaleza, the demonstrations took place in the form of a motorcade. In the first city, the concentration was in front of the new Havan store, inaugurated at the beginning of the month by the pocketman businessman Luciano Hang.

On Monday, the meeting was held next to the Castelão stadium. A sound car played Bolsonaro jingles in forró rhythm and carried a banner with the message: “Freedom is not gained, it is taken”.

In Recife, the act took place on the edge of Boa Viagem beach, where traditionally pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations take place. The group walked chanting “I authorize”, accompanied by an electric trio with the words: “Supremo is the people”. There were also posters in other languages, such as German.

In Belo Horizonte, the protesters left in a Pampulha motorcade, on Antônio Abrahão Caram Avenue, towards Praça da Liberdade, where they began to disperse at around 12:30 pm. Less than 2 km away, there was a small group of red formed by social movements.

In the pro-Bolsonaro act, banners in English were once again seen, with writings such as “The Brazilian people say no to the members of the Supreme Court”. There were also some manifestations against vaccination against Covid and mentions of ineffective drugs for the disease.

In Florianópolis, people gathered at Trapiche da Beira-Mar, occupying the avenue in both directions. Several highways in Santa Catarina registered interdiction points and slowness due to trailers of trucks, tractors and cars, such as BRs 282, 101, 116, 153 and 280, according to the PRF (Federal Highway Police).

Joinville, Blumenau, Chapecó, Criciúma, Itajaí and Balneário Camboriú were other cities in Santa Catarina with protests.

In Goiânia, the act started at the racecourse around 9 am, with destination to the sports gym in Jardim Guanabara. There were also motorbike and car motorcades, with posters and banners on vehicles in English and French — one of them says “Bolsonaro is the hope of Brazil”.