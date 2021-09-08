Pro-Bolsonaro group tries to invade Ministry of Health headquarters

posted on 9/08/2021 11:29 AM / updated on 9/8/2021 12:51 PM

Protesters who are camped on the Esplanade of Ministries tried to invade the Ministry of Health this Wednesday morning (8/9). The pro-government group has been at the site since Monday (6) and came to the capital for the Independence Day events.

Briefcase guards prevented people from entering. Protesters also tried to harass journalists who were close to the scene.

Pocketnarist protesters try to invade the Ministry of Health. The horde is loose with the coup impetus a thousand. Will not pass! It is a prison for all those who attack our Democracy. pic.twitter.com/UhCHRMIgKq — Alexandre Padilha (@padilhando) September 8, 2021

The Union of Journalists of the Federal District claims that journalists are sheltered within the Ministry of Health after an attempted harassment by pocketnaristas.

In the report, the folder confirmed the attempted invasion, however, it did not give further details.

“People tried to get in, but security wouldn’t let them. There are no injuries,” said the ministry’s press office.