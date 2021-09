Gilberto Kassab, national president of the PSD, said the party created a commission to monitor discussions for opening an impeachment process for President Jair Bolsonaro| Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The national president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, created a commission to follow up on discussions on the opening of an impeachment process against President Jair Bolsonaro. The statement was made in an interview with CNN Brazil.

The committee will have the participation of him, deputies and senators from the top of the party. This Wednesday (8), the impeachment monitoring committee will meet to invite some more members of the legend. The internal collegiate will aim to “monitor the president’s conduct on a daily basis” so that the PSD can “demonstrate itself in an adequate and compatible manner”.

A PSD leadership confirmed to People’s Gazette that, on Wednesday, there will be a meeting to start the discussion on support for the opening of Bolsonaro’s impeachment. “Tomorrow, I believe we will have something in this regard,” said one deputy.

Kassab said that Bolsonaro’s signal to fail to comply with decisions by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), changes the PSD’s position in relation to the government, but still does not establish whether the party will support an impeachment or not. The party heard on Tuesday (7) jurists who believe it is more prudent to wait if Bolsonaro will, in fact, fail to comply with a court order.

The president of the PSD again defended the launch of the candidacy of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), and stated that an impeachment against Bolsonaro before the 2022 elections is not impossible. “I have no doubt that, unfortunately, we are heading towards this fact that is very bad for democracy,” said Kassab.