PSDB calls meeting to discuss Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment

The national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive of the party for Wednesday (8/9) with the objective of discussing the possible opening of a process of impeachment against President Jair Bolsonaro.

Acts promoted by Bolsonaro on this 7/9 call for intervention in the Supreme Court

Fábio Rodrigues Pozzebom / Agência Brasil

The summons comes after Bolsonaro, once again, threatens the Supreme Court, especially Minister Alexandre de Moraes, and promises not to accept measures, actions or sentences that come from what he called “outside the four lines of the Constitution”.

In an announcement of the meeting, Bruno Araújo described the president’s statements on Tuesday (7/9) as “very serious”.

The PSDB has 33 deputies and seven senators. The party played an important role in the articulation of the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2016. impeachment having been admitted by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who has not yet evaluated any of the more than 100 requests of this type against Bolsonaro.

After calling up the acronym, João Doria (PSDB), governor of São Paulo, declared for the first time his support for the removal of Bolsonaro, at the Military Police Operations Center. For him, “without even listening, he, Bolsonaro, clearly affronts the Constitution, he challenges democracy and blocks the Brazilian Supreme Court.”