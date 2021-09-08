PSG president breaks silence and answers why he refused more than R$ 1 billion from Real Madrid for Mbappé

O Real Madrid until he tried, but, at least in 2021, he couldn’t get Mbappé out of the Paris Saint-Germain. In a proposal of 200 million euros (about R$ 1.2 billion), the meringues were ‘ignored’ by the French. And Nasser Al-Khelaifi broke the silence about the negotiation.

O PSG returns to the field after the FIFA Date this Saturday, at 12:00 (GMT), when he receives the Clermont, for the Call 1.

The president of the Parque dos Príncipes club, who is now also the owner of the highest position at the ECA (European Club Association), in an assembly last Monday (6), asked about the transaction involving the clubs and the striker, changed the subject. .

“The only thing that matters is that the club respects Fair Play financially. And Paris respects it.”

The statement came after mistrust and questioning on several occasions of the French club whether or not to respect the financial Fair Play. It is worth remembering that, in addition to keeping Mbappé, PSG signed stars like Messi, Hakimi, Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Wijnaldum and Nuno Mendes.

With a contract until June 2022 with the French club, Mbappé can sign a pre-link with Real Madrid from January 1st. And this is the plan of the Spaniards: sign with the striker for free.

On the other hand, while Real waits, PSG races against time. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, CEO of the French club, has four months to present a seductive renewal proposal for the striker to change his mind and decide to stay in France.