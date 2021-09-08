Public and private day care centers can resume 100% attendance from this Wednesday in the city of SP | São Paulo

Public and private day care centers in the city of São Paulo can again serve babies and children aged 0 to 3 years in person with 100% capacity as of this Wednesday (8).

The authorization had been announced in late August by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

According to the municipal management, the teaching units must ensure compliance with the sanitary protocols for prevention against Covid-19, such as the use of masks, alcohol gel and cleaning of environments.

The face-to-face return will still be optional, at the discretion of parents or guardians, and children who make up the risk group must remain in remote care.

The municipal public network of São Paulo has 345,000 babies and children enrolled in 2,800 school units.

Schools organize to receive more students

After a year and a half of the pandemic, the government of São Paulo released public and private basic education schools to resume classroom classes with up to 100% capacity as of August, respecting the distance of 1 meter between students. Previously, the classroom attendance limit was 35%.

The City Hall of São Paulo followed the guidance of the state government, and announced the expansion of the capacity of municipal schools on a rotating basis to 100% of students, except in day care centers, where the limit for children is now 60% of students.