Real Madrid officially presents French jewel Eduardo Camavinga: “Proud and happy” | spanish football

Real Madrid signed just two players in the last transfer window. Veteran defender David Alaba, who has even made his debut, and the young Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga, who was officially presented this Wednesday.
The 18-year-old midfielder arrived from Rennes for around 30 million euros (BRL 183 million) and signed a contract with the merengue club until 2027. Camavinga, who already had a chance in the French national team, will wear the 25th shirt of Real .
– I’m very happy and proud to be here. I want to thank the president of Real Madrid and my family, because they made it possible for me to be here. If a few years ago I was told that I would be here, I wouldn’t believe… Hala Madrid! – Camavinga said, during the presentation interview, which is preceded by the presentation of a video with moments from the athlete’s career.
Before the press conference, Camavinga underwent medical examinations, trained with the group for the first time and met coach Carlo Ancelotti.
A bit shy and speaking in French, Camavinga said he has Cristiano Ronaldo and Zidane, two Real Madrid legends, as great idols. Asked if he feels prepared for the pressure of working at the merengue club at the age of 18, the French jewel showed confidence.
– It’s true that I’m a young player. Maybe it needs some time to adjust, maybe not. But I feel ready. I like to play in front of defense and I adapt to various positions – he stressed.
