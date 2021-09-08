Redmi K50 must be accompanied by a charger with unprecedented power for the brand

Redmi announced the K40 line in the first half of this year, serving as the brand’s high-performance, cost-effective smartphones. But rumors are already talking about the next generation model, scheduled for next year.

The alleged Redmi K50 has been leaked for some time now, and now it again gains the spotlight. The leaker Digital Chat Station used its profile on the Chinese social network Weibo to reveal some of the new device’s news.

(Image: Disclosure/Redmi)

According to him, the line should have IP68 resistance against water and dust, as well as support for fast charging of 100 Watts, being the first Redmi to have a charging of 100 watts or more – some models from the main family of Xiaomi and Black Shark bring load of 120 watts. Finally, leaker says it should have stereo output.

It is worth mentioning that there is a chance that this high charging power is exclusive, for example, to the more expensive model of the Redmi K50 series, while the others are left with a 67 watt charge, as other rumors have already indicated. In addition, at least one device in the family is expected to bring the Snapdragon 898 processor, Qualcomm’s future chipset for high-performance 2022 models.

Finally, other details of the models are still uncertain, but the use of a 108 MP main camera in the direct successor of the Redmi K40 Pro Plus is mentioned, which also had a camera with this amount of megapixels.

It’s still a long time before the reveal of the new Redmi K50. Certainly new rumors citing the devices will surface. So stay tuned here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any details.

Source: Weibo, GSMArena