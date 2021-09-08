Redmi Note 7 explodes while charging, in a city in Rio Grande do Norte

A Redmi Note 7 exploded during its loading in the city of Apodi, in Rio Grande do Norte, earlier this week. The cell phone is an intermediary officialized by Xiaomi in early 2019. According to Apoda Now, user Maximiliano Lima reported what happened on his social networks. The device, which belongs to his wife, was in perfect condition until then. See screenshots from the smartphone after the incident:

Also according to the publication, the device would have gone through an update and, after it, began to heat up above normal. The boy would have even told the publication that he will not buy more cell phones from the brand from now on. This is not the first time something like this has happened with a Redmi Note 7. In September 2020 – exactly one year before the most recent event – ​​a cell phone unit exploded and caused burns in a young man from Cuiabá, in the state of Mato Grosso .





TudoCelular got in touch with Xiaomi Brasil’s office to ask for a position on the case. So far, there has been no return from the official representation in the country. If there is any response in the future, this space will be updated with the company’s note. What is your assessment of this happening with Xiaomi’s smartphone? Do you know any case similar to any cell phone model? Let us know in the comment space.

