Referee for recent victory whistle Corinthians game against Juventude

Corinthians enters the field on Tuesday, against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena, for the last round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship. For the duel that takes place at 9:30 pm, Timão already knows the referee who will be in charge of the match.

Ramon Abatti Abel was chosen by the CBF to referee the duel. This will be only the second time that the professional officiates in a Corinthians match. The first meeting took place recently, still in Brasileirão this year.

On the occasion, Corinthians visited Cuiabá for the 13th round of the national competition and won 2-1, with goals from Roni and Adson. Rafael Elias cashed for the owners of the house.

Before, Ramon had already been part of the refereeing group in a game played by Timão, but this time as the fourth referee. The match was valid for the fourth round of the 2019 Brazil Cup, in the first game against Chapecoense, in Chapecó. Alvinegra was defeated by 1-0, but reversed the result in Itaquera, winning 2-0.

For the duel this Tuesday, Ramon Abatti Abel will have Alex dos Santos and Éder Alexandre in the banners. The fourth referee will be Salim Fende Chavez, while the video referee is Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira’s responsibility.

