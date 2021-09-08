It was released this week a first image of a new feature of the WhatsApp app that will be released soon to users.

As detailed by the specialized website WABetaInfo, the app is currently working on message reactions.

Initially, a text informs you that it is necessary to update WhatsApp to see the reactions. The function is similar to a feature already available on Instagram.

Now we can finally show how reactions to messages appear in the popular app. Check out the news:

Reproduction – WABetaInfo

As you can see, this message contains 7 reaction options and, at least for now, it is possible to react using any emoji.

Reactions are not anonymous, so everyone in the conversation will be able to see who reacted to a specific message, in a group for example.

Released first image of new feature of WhatsApp app that will be released soon

The screenshot was taken from a WhatsApp for iOS version recently. The app is also working on the same new feature for Android.

WhatsApp works on a new feature that will be released soon for Android and iOS phones

The new feature will be available to beta testers in a future update, on a preliminary basis.

Also according to the information, the novelty for Android and iOS is still undergoing adjustments, only after that it will be released to everyone. Check out:

Spotted message reactions on WhatsApp! First screenshot and details are available for message reactions!

This feature will be available for beta testers in a future update. https://t.co/DJHsHYD3KD — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 3, 2021

READ TOO: