Renata Fan poses in a bikini and in good shape draws attention: “Proud to accept me”

Journalist Renata Fan made a big splash on social media this holiday (07) when she rescued a selfie during her last trip to Trancoso, Bahia.

On the occasion, the presenter of the ‘Open Game’, squandered her natural beauty and took her followers by surprise by showing her healed body, along with a positive report in the caption. “Is it a holiday that people talk about?! So let’s celebrate Fatherland Day with freedom, body, mind and happiness from the top of my 44th birthday! Proud to be able to post and accept me so well with maturity that makes me feel good and is good!”, he said.

Recently, we showed here that it is not news to anyone that Renata Fan, best known for being the host of the ‘Jogo Aberto’ program, is a fan of her favorite team, Internacional, and always appears in clicks wearing the club’s shirt, without discarding a good production on your Instagram photos.

With more than 6.2 million admirers on social networks, the blonde draws attention on the web and it was thinking about this that the Newsroom Metropolitan put together a top 7 photos of the muse that gave more talk.

