Restoration Shows Rare Images of the Extinct Tasmanian Tiger

An impressive 88-year-old archival footage restoration shows a color view of Tasmania’s last tiger in captivity.

These animals were last seen in the 1930s and until now there were no color images of them. The only footage in existence is approximately 100 seconds in total and shows specimens in captivity. There are also no known images of them in the wild, nor is there any recording of their vocalizations. So Tasmanian tigers, also known as thylacines, are understandably quite mysterious.

That’s what makes this new color footage so interesting. Australia’s National Archives of Film and Sound (NFSA) commissioned the restoration to commemorate National Endangered Species Day, which the country recognizes every 7 September. The date marks the death of Benjamin, the last known Tasmanian tiger, who died in captivity in 1936. Samuel François-Steininger of Composite Films performed the colorization, according to an NFSA press release.

The project required high technology, meticulous research and a dash of art. The original footage was taken by naturalist David Fleay at the Beaumaris Zoo in Hobart, Australia, in December 1933. The silent film is almost 80 seconds long and is the longest of the 10 known Thylacine films. The video shows Benjamin walking up and down his paddock, lying down, yawning, sniffing and scratching himself.

“I faced a different kind of challenge – and responsibility. I had to take care of the rare filmed images and pay homage to the last representative of a species, who disappeared 85 years ago,” François-Steininger told the press. “I care a lot about animals and I discovered the animal’s history while living in Australia in 2012, and it really moved me.”

The project proved difficult, as the high definition quality meant there was plenty to color, including dense patches of fur and tousled strands of hair. Furthermore, François-Steininger needed to get the right color, as well as the shades and tones. To that end, he made reference to thylacine skins preserved in museums, sketches and paintings, and written descriptions. The whole thing took about 200 hours.

“I am very happy and proud to pay tribute to Thylacine on this special day,” said François-Steininger. “I hope this project helps to communicate and raise awareness about endangered plant and animal species.”