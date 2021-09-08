Retired for good? Samsung Decides Not to Renew Galaxy Note Brand Rights

Rumors that the Galaxy Note line would come to an end were already strong, as Samsung had not announced anything about the device this year. Now, these rumors have been corroborated, as the company has not renewed the Galaxy Note brand’s copyright.

The finding was published by the GalaxyClub website, which revealed that the South Korean company has renewed the rights to the Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy S and Galaxy Z brands, but not to the Galaxy Note brand. While it’s too early to confirm the end of the line, this could indicate that the company won’t be releasing any relevant Note devices for years to come.

Samsung has not registered the trademark rights in South Korea (Photo: Playback/GalaxyClub)

It is interesting to note that the main differentials of the Galaxy Note line, such as the S Pen and the larger screen, have already been incorporated into other top-of-the-line cell phones from the company, such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra — that is, the device would have lost its space in the Samsung’s portfolio. In addition, the focus of the South Korean, at the moment, would be to bet on devices with folding screens, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Launched in August, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also has its own pen, sold separately (Photo: Disclosure/Samsung)

The last models of the Note line were presented in 2020: the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Despite the very strong indications, the end of the line should still be treated as a rumor until Samsung officially confirms the information to the public. If the company does not launch a new model in 2022, it is expected to be announced a Galaxy Z Fold 4 with news that bring it even closer to the Note family.

Source: WCcftech, GalaxyClub