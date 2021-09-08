Rezende or Virginia? Lawyers point out who will win the million-dollar war

The column Leo Dias revealed this Monday (9/6) that Virginia Fonseca and Pedro Rezende are fighting in court since the beginning of the year due to a breach of contract by the digital influencer. This Tuesday (7/9), the column heard two lawyers to find out who could have more chances to win this millionaire war. But first, let’s review the case.

Zé Felipe’s wife filed a labor lawsuit against Rezende, owner of the agency she was part of, the ADR. The lawsuit filed by the digital influencer asks for the cancellation of the payment of the fine for early termination of the contract and also requests the recognition of an employment relationship between it and the company, with the consequent payment of vacations, severance pay, FGTS, among others.

Before that, Virginia tried to settle with the ADR, but the company refused the offer made by the blonde and decided to file a lawsuit against her, demanding payment of the full amount (equivalent to BRL 4 million in damages) for the breach of the contract. agency that had been agreed between the parties.

According to the young man’s press office, the contract, which was unilaterally broken by the digital influencer, is following the normal execution process. The value of the cause is based on what the agency promoted for it, that is, a fraction of what was generated in advertising and other earnings.

what experts say

In the column, lawyer Carlos Maluf Sanseverino, from Sanseverino Advogados Associados, explains that the evidence will define who is right, if there was an occasional provision of service – alleged by the ADR -, or if it was an employment relationship, as he says Virginia.

“The ADR company says all the time that it is a service provision with a breach of contract. While on the Virginia side, he says no, that it was an employment relationship. Looking from the point of view of what is known to all, the argument is always that: The burden of proof is on the claimant. What evidence does the law admit? Material evidence, expert evidence and testimonial evidence. From the most tenuous evidence, which is the testimonial, which involves people, to the most important, which is the expert, which is what can be examined”, says Sanseverino.

“Therefore, on the one hand, the one from Rezende, must show all documents, notes, relationships that relate to a provision of service. He has to show that the ex-partner had no hierarchy, did not attend the company every day, did not have a time within the company that she had to follow from beginning to end, that she could provide the service whenever she wanted, that she it issued an invoice, that it had a service circumstance of non-attendance, and other arguments that justify this line of thought, that it was a service provision”, he continues.

On the other side, Virginia will have to prove otherwise. “She will try to say, ‘No, not at all. I have an employment relationship here. Yes, I had a hierarchy, I had to subject myself to a schedule, I had to fulfill goals, a hierarchy of authority within the company; therefore a working relationship, and I must be indemnified as an ex-employee’. And then, obviously, the labor process will define whether there was a labor relationship and, at the same time, the company will try to demonstrate that, in fact, it was a provision of service”, says the lawyer.

“Once again, I reiterate, it is the evidence that will define whether that was an occasional, non-exclusive service provision relationship, permeated by the Law that regulates the service provision relationship, or, on the contrary, an employment relationship. We will see. The court will examine the case”, concludes Sanseverino.

According to the lawyer Ludimila Bravin, from Bravin Sociedade de Advogados, it is customary to have deadlines and penalties stipulation in case of unilateral termination in the most varied contracts.

“Apparently, the agency seeks reparation for the break, based on what helped the influencer to gain from its support, a part of what she profited from the advertising and other gains made in the contract. It is known that the influencer filed a lawsuit in the Labor Court, in order to have her employment relationship recognized with the agency. However, one sphere of justice is not linked to the decision of the other, but can be used to promote evidence among themselves”, he explains to the column.

Ludimila continues: “In any case, if there are breached clauses in the contract between the parties, the judge in the case will analyze under what conditions this breach occurred and what are the burdens of this decision, as stipulated in the contract. Thus, with the breach of the contract starting from Virginia, and the agency did not accept the agreement offered by it to resolve the situation, it must comply with the stipulations between the parties and pay what is determined in the document or what will be analyzed by the court of the cause.”