Rezende wants to see YouTubers make more money

Rezende still has a lot to tell! In an interview for the column, the creator of the Rezendevil channel spoke about the famous collabs. He says he recorded with many YouTubers who, after partnerships, simply disappeared.

According to the businessman, his numbers on the platform were always large and this helped to project colleagues who made videos with him to grow.

“Since Minecraft, I’ve had the opportunity to grow a lot of youtubers. So, several of these creators that today have big numbers, started recording with me, from scratch. They stood out, grew and each one went to his or her own corner. And that was something that bothered me a little because people recorded with me and soon they disappeared. They grew and leaked”, says Pedro Rezende.

After these recurring events, Rezende analyzed the market, consolidated a structure and started to act with strategy to profit from it. “I said: ‘no, it’s wrong. I’ll take it and do the whole process then.’ Because many times the person disappeared for not knowing how to turn it into money. So, for her it didn’t make sense to keep doing things and everything,” said the 25-year-old influencer.

ADR was born in 2018 and has already had well-known names, such as Rezende’s ex, Virgínia Fonseca. Today, there are creators in the casting like Ana Mosconi, Carol Garcia, Catherine Bascoy, YouTubers from Vosso Canal and Pedro Rezende himself, of course.

“I decided to create a mechanism that gives influence, engages these people and transforms all this into money. When I saw that I could do it, I didn’t think twice and created the ADR agency. And she worked very well. Influencers are very serious, very committed. Seriousness with the work and having a lot of commitment with what must be done is the minimum to work with us”, he concludes.