Rick and Morty: Season 5 Review

the fifth season of Rick and Morty reached the end last Sunday (6), after betting on even more emotional episodes and discussing in more depth the relationship between the most intelligent man in the universe and his family.

After a fourth season considered unstable and unwelcome by fans, Rick and Morty returned less focused on adventures in pairs and with more room for collective family experiences – one of the few strengths the production maintains from the previous season. In the first episode, “Mort Dinner Rick Andre”, we have an underwater warrior Summer, an almost independent Morty and the more sexually liberal couple Beth and Jerry. These characters, which until the third season only made volume in the series, are gaining more and more space, in a branch that opened the doors to new adventures and possibilities within the series.

Summer has more participation than Morty in some episodes and also ventures into more “roles with grandpa”, and even with his younger brother. The character is able to contribute a lot thanks to her mentality, which is a mix of high school teenager and mature woman who has already fought in multiversal wars. This characteristic is very expressive compared to Morty’s clumsy and insecure personality and promotes a different rhythm in the season, as in episodes three and seven.

However, the main mark of this change of route of the season are the several rifts in the relationship between Morty and Rick. Since the first episode, the two barely do missions together, and when they start an adventure, some other element separates them. This frailty in the abusive relationship between grandfather and grandson makes the wheel of the season spin until the mind-blowing finale, where Rick recognizes that being around Morty is harmful to both. Rick’s self-criticisms appear frequently in the series, indicating a possible change of air for years to come. The scientist turned into a highly nihilistic being by his own knowledge now seems to be concerned about the current version of his family.

Even with the changes in the narrative, the fifth season maintains the style of the series and has uncomfortable moments, such as Summer and Morty’s incestuous baby, and Rick’s moments of pure regret, which always appear as ghosts to torment the scientist who loves to pretend you don’t care about anything.

After a median fourth season, the series enters year five groping for a new format. For the first five episodes, the lines still don’t fit together so well and last year’s formula seems to be repeating itself. However, the wear among the protagonists serves as a springboard to bring the final episodes to the top of expectations, showing that the classic plot may be making a comeback – what Rick calls “simple adventures” in the tenth episode.

By solving their problems in an unhealthy way, the characters restart the plot in a nostalgic way. The pair are taken back to the Ricks’ Citadel, where the most mind-blowing battles have been fought among the thousands of versions of Grandpa Sanchez. Just as the season four finale set the pace for the show’s fifth year, the “Rickmurai Jack” episode suggests the path Rick and Morty will take now. The return of the plot’s biggest possible villain greatly raises expectations for the future, and the ending helps the series redeem itself after a lukewarm fourth season and an unsurprising fifth start.