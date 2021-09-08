Rio City Hall releases 50% of Maracanã’s capacity to Flamengo’s game audience at Libertadores | Flamengo



Maracanã may receive audiences of up to 50% of its capacity – Gilvan de Souza / Agencia O Dia

Posted 07/09/2021 19:36 | Updated 09/07/2021 19:55

Rio – After months of conversations between Flamengo’s board and the Rio de Janeiro City Hall, the Rio de Janeiro club will be able to host games with the public at Maracanã. In a note signed by the Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, Rubro-Negro was authorized to have audiences ranging from 35% to 50% of the stadium’s capacity in matches of the Copa do Brasil, Brasileirão and Libertadores.

The games will be used as test events for the reopening of sporting events in Rio de Janeiro. The return match of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo and Grêmio at the 15th will be able to count with 35%. The two teams face off again for the Brazilian on the 19th, with 40% capacity. Finally, in the first leg of the Libertadores against Barcelona, ​​in Guayaquil, on the 22nd, the rubro-negros will be able to sell tickets for 50% of the stadium’s capacity.

To be released to watch Flamengo, fans will have to comply with some sanitary protocols. They are: distance of 1 meter in seats, presentation of proof of vaccination and antigen test or negative Covid-19 RT-PCR, within 48 hours. Flamengo will have to provide laboratories to collect fans and the result will be sent to the ticket buyer and also to the event organizers. Tickets will be linked to each buyer, who will have to present their identity document at the time of pick-up, in addition to wearing a face mask.

Fans will be able to enter the stadium with containers with 70% alcohol gel (up to 100 ml). Those who attend the stadium will receive colored bracelets, according to the sectors in which they will watch the matches. All fans will be monitored by SMS through the CPF number for a period of 15 days, to try to stop the spread, if there is a record of infected.

Flamengo twice sent an action plan to Rio de Janeiro City Hall to carry out the test events. The document provided for the sanitary protocols that will be adopted. After analysis by the Municipal Health Department, the Rio club’s request ended up being accepted.