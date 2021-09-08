Rio City Hall releases the public at Maracanã for Flamengo games as of September 15 | Flamengo

The City of Rio accepted Flamengo’s request and will release the presence of the public in the team’s games after the duel with Grêmio, on September 15, for the Copa do Brasil. There will be three games, which will serve as test events, and will allow 35% to 50% of the stadium’s capacity to be occupied. The decision is contained in a technical note signed last Monday by the Secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz.
The games will be as follows:
1 – Flamengo x Grêmio – 09/15 (Brazil Cup)
Capacity: 24,783 people (approx. 35%)
2 – Flamengo x Grêmio – 09/19 (Brazilian)
Capacity: 28,324 (approx. 40%)
3 – Flamengo x Barcelona de Guayaquil – 22/09 (Libertadores
Capacity: 35,045 (approx. 50%)
Fans who go to the stadium will have to comply with a series of sanitary protocols such as distance of 1 meter, presentation of proof of vaccination and antigen test or negative Covid-19 RT-PCR, within 48 hours (only from laboratories indicated by the club ). Tickets will be linked to each buyer, who will have to present their identity document at the time of pick-up, in addition to wearing a face mask.
The entry of containers with 70% alcohol gel will be allowed. Fans will receive colored bracelets, according to the sectors in which they will watch the matches. In addition, all those present will be monitored by SMS through the CPF number for a period of 15 days, to try to stop the spread, if there is a record of infected people.
The release took place after Flamengo twice sent the City Hall an action plan to carry out the test events. The document provided for the sanitary protocols that will be adopted. After analysis by the Municipal Health Department, the request was accepted.