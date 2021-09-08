Rio City Hall releases the public at Maracanã for Flamengo games as of September 15 | Flamengo

The City of Rio accepted Flamengo’s request and will release the presence of the public in the team’s games after the duel with Grêmio, on September 15, for the Copa do Brasil. There will be three games, which will serve as test events, and will allow 35% to 50% of the stadium’s capacity to be occupied. The decision is contained in a technical note signed last Monday by the Secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz.