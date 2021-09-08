Rio City Hall releases the public at Maracanã for three games

The City of Rio de Janeiro allowed the presence of the public at Maracanã for duels with Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro, and Barcelona de Guayaquil, for Libertadores. The capacity will be gradually increased and the withdrawal of tickets will depend on the presentation of proof of the vaccine against covid-19 and a test carried out within 48 hours beforehand.

The first game against Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul, on the 15th, in the Copa do Brasil, may receive 24,783 fans, around 35% of the total capacity of Maracanã. In the second duel with Grêmio, on the 19th, the capacity will increase to 40%, while the match with the Ecuadorians may receive 35,035, approximately 50% of the stadium’s capacity.

Matches are considered as “test event”. This month, Rio de Janeiro started a plan to retake and the presence of the public in the stadiums is already contemplated in this first phase.

According to a document signed on the last 6th, the withdrawal of the ticket will be subject to the presentation of proof of vaccination against covid-19, complying with the rules of Decree Rio 49,335, of August 26, 2021, and negative result of an antigen test for covid- 19 carried out within 48 hours prior to the match, “exclusively, by a laboratory authorized by the organizing club of the match”.

In the opinion favorable to the presence of the public at Maracanã, it is emphasized that it is “conditioned to the strict observance of the protocol” presented by Flamengo, and, among the requested adjustments, there is an indication that “every public present at the Maracanã stadium, on the days September 15, 19 and 22, will be monitored by SMS through the CPF number for a period of 15 days.”

It’s not quite a reunion between Rubro-Negro and the crowd. In the last 16 of the Libertadores, against Defensa y Justicia, from Argentina, and in the quarterfinals, against Olimpia, from Paraguay, the club hosted the games at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, with a public.

Behind the scenes, the clash between the parties regarding the theme had been going on for some time. Flamengo sought the City Hall of Rio in previous opportunities, but was unsuccessful. In May, with the support of the Football Federation of Rio de Janeiro (Ferj), Fla tried to sew so that this year’s Carioca final could receive supporters. Fluminense, however, another participant in the decision, was against and there was an imbroglio behind the scenes – it was considered taking the match to Brasília.

At the time, the first game had some guests and the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro even fined Maracanã, alleging a “very serious” sanitary infraction.

Shortly after the opinion was made public, Marcos Braz, Flamengo’s vice president of Football, celebrated on a social network.