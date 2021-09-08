Rock geological formations help to understand the origin of kidney stones – 08/09/2021 – Science

Scientists sought inspiration in geological formations to understand what goes on deep in the human body — more precisely in the kidneys of 10% of humanity, which suffer from kidney stones.

This knowledge is expected to open an avenue toward new therapies and treatments, report researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the Mayo Clinic, both in the US.

Over the past few years, scientists analyzed more than 90,000 samples of kidney stones to understand the mechanisms behind their formation, and they were able to show that the idea of ​​layer-by-layer growth, forming a compact and resistant entity, did not do much. sense.

Until then it was assumed that calculi could not be undone naturally within the kidney, but research has shown that, like certain sedimentary rocks, calculi undergo repeated cycles of crystallization, dissolution, fracture, and failure, in a process known as diagenesis.

“When a calculus goes through the dissolution stage, it doesn’t completely dissolve. A calculus grows and then only partially dissolves during one of these cycles. It looks like a small Swiss cheese, and leaves behind a bit of mineral mass, which contains crystals, holes, fractures, and previous flaws. In the next sequence, there is more mineral growth, dissolution, fracturing and failures, and so on”, explains Bruce Fouke, professor at the University of Illinois and one of those responsible for the research.

This biogeological or biogeomedical knowledge gained support with the detailed description of this series of rock formation stages, which specialists call the paragenetic sequence. The group’s most recent findings were published in the journal Nature Reviews Urology.

It is not new that humanity suffers from kidney stones. The earliest known case is from 4400 BC, discovered thanks to investigations by an Egyptian mummy—the calculus was still there. Unfortunately, even today, there is still no definitive treatment for this condition.

The calculations studied by the group were sliced, and the ultra-thin sections, up to a billionth of a meter, were evaluated under a microscope. In this situation, the slices are so thin that light is able to pass through them, forming the images that are analyzed by scientists.

The diverse composition observed, with deposition of layers upon layers, and the presence of individual crystals, cut crosswise by others, in addition to the presence of fractures, holes and flaws gave the necessary clues for changes in the understanding of how they arise and where they go the calculations.

Fortunately, nature can be a source of inspiration to help with these discoveries.

One sedimentary rock, travertine formed at the Mammoth hot springs in Yellowstone National Park, USA, has the characteristic of growing fast: from a million to a billion times faster than other limestone rocks on the Earth’s surface. Every day about a ton of rock is formed at the site, from the deposition of crystals.

And one of the reasons for this accelerated deposition is the presence of certain proteins produced by bacteria. Scientists then wondered if microbes and their components could also explain the formation of stones in the human kidney.

The short answer is yes, but the story is more complex since there are many different bacteria in a human being. In addition, there are other mechanisms that can also promote or inhibit the growth of stones, such as the amount of certain salts in the body and even some medications.

Anyway, knowing the potential role of microbes in history already allows scientists to speculate treatment paths with probiotics (microorganisms beneficial to human health) or prebiotics, substances that seek to promote the growth of microbes suitable for the desired effect.

These scientists’ observations are especially valid for the calculations composed of calcium oxalate, one of the most common ones. It is more frequent when there is low water intake and inadequate and excessive calcium intake.

There are also three other important types: uric acid stones (very dietary-related); of struvite (associated with infections); and cystine (hereditary condition).

In addition to the kidney, other organs can also suffer from the formation of calculi—an example is the gallbladder, which has another composition. Biomineralization can also have other effects on the body: plaque in the arteries, dental plaque, atherosclerosis, calcification of the aortic valve, among others.

“Our work with kidney stones is establishing a consistent scientific approach to better understand these other forms of biomineralization in the human body in the future,” says Fouke.​

However, there are difficulties to be overcome, says John Lieske of the Mayo Clinic, the other leader of the group. “One problem with studies is that kidney stones grow relatively slowly and erratically in humans, so the studies are too long and with a large number of patients. Unfortunately, there are no good animal models of kidney stone formation. Finally, it’s difficult to get human kidney tissue to study the stones while they’re emerging.”