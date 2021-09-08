Rodrigo Faro returns as a presenter in ‘A Fazenda’

“The Farm 13” premieres next Tuesday (14), but for Record TV the game will start a day earlier. That’s because the network will promote a preview of the reality show that will act as a warm-up for the new wave of episodes of the house’s highest-rated attraction in the last year.

Rodrigo Faro was invited by the broadcaster to present the special program, which has not yet had its name disclosed, according to information provided by columnist Flávio Ricco, from the R7 portal. Record TV will air the attraction in the same band as “A Fazenda 13” will occupy: 22:45 (Brasilia time).

In the preview, details of the decoration of the headquarters, located in Itapecerica da Serra, in greater São Paulo, will be shown to the public live. That’s because Rodrigo Faro will interact with Adriane Galisteu, the reality show’s new presenter, directly from the premises where the new dilemmas of coexistence for pedestrians will occur.

The duo of presenters will also comment on some famous names that will be revealed days before in a press conference at “Hoje em Dia”. The Paiol, the main novelty of the edition, will also begin to be shown in the premiere of “A Fazenda 13”, which will be directed by Fernando Viudez.

At Paiol, four celebrities will compete for two extra spots on the reality show. The dynamic will function as a “glass house” for BBB21 and the public will choose, through popular vote, the new residents of the farm. Interactions between the candidates and the presenter Adriane Galisteu, live, are planned.

According to information already disclosed in the press, the Panel’s dynamics will take place in the first week of confinement and will be the main focus of the edition. The idea is for the new pedestrians to be defined even before the first swidden formation, as the confinement risk zone is called.

In addition to the premiere of “A Fazenda 13”, Record TV is preparing a series of special programs that will be shown by Record News. One of these will feature a presentation by journalist Fabiana Oliveira. At the attraction, health and news specialists will comment on the latest events of the reality show.

Unlike previous editions, the new season of the rural program will feature a renewed pay-per-view. As we have already reported on EM OFF, eight new cameras will be made available to subscribers of Playplus, Record TV’s streaming service. The subscription fee has not yet been disclosed.