Rodrigo Pacheco cancels Senate sessions after acts of September 7

the president of Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) canceled the sessions of the House scheduled to take place this week, according to information from GloboNews. The statement was made by Pacheco in a message sent to senators.

“The presidency informs senators and senators that remote deliberative sessions and committee meetings scheduled for September 8 and 9 have been canceled,” says Pacheco.

According to journalist Gerson Camarotti, from GloboNews, the cancellation of the sessions is a reflection of the Pocketnarista protests this Tuesday (7), as there would not be a safe environment for the Senate to function, nor a political environment after the tension caused by the speeches of the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

During the events in Brasília and São Paulo, Bolsonaro returned to attack democracy, threatening that he will not accept the results of the 2022 elections if there is no printed vote and that he will not accept any more decision by the minister of STF Alexandre de Moraes.

In addition, Camarotti highlights that, on Monday (6), Bolsonarist protesters invaded the restricted area on the Esplanade of Ministries, and that there was a threat of invasion of Congress and the STF building.

