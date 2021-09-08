Roger Guedes celebrates his debut with a goal for Corinthians and says he is comfortable with 90 minutes on the field

Right after Corinthians drew 1-1 against Juventude, in the 19th round of the Brasileirão, forward Roger Guedes analyzed his individual performance in the match. The shirt 123, author of the only goal in Alvinegro tonight, also commented on his physical situation after playing for more than 90 minutes.

“Very rewarding to debut with a goal, with the right foot, very good, we didn’t start with a win, but that’s ok, we looked for a draw until the end, then we tried to win, unfortunately it didn’t come. Rest now for the next game” commented Guedes, to TV Globo.

“I felt great, I trained well this week. I was eight months without playing, but I was training hard, and that helped me a lot.” completed the newcomer to Corinthians.

Roger Guedes had a star on his debut for the club. In the final minutes, he took a free kick at the angle, indefensible for goalkeeper Marcelo Carné, who saw Corinthians seek a draw at the Neo Química Arena.

Now, Corinthians is preparing for the start of the second round. This Sunday, Sylvinho’s team will face Atlético-GO, away from home, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. Timão is currently in sixth place, with 28 points.

