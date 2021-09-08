Rosberg says Bottas is ‘convenient’ for Hamilton: ‘Never defeated him’

Lewis Hamilton greeted Valtteri Bottas this Saturday in the Netherlands (Photo: Steve Etherington/Mercedes)

Nico Rosberg didn’t miss a chance to snipe Lewis Hamilton after the announcement of the departure of Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes. After hearing from Hamilton that Bottas is the best possible companion, the German replied and said that friendship only exists because there is no real rivalry between the two.

“Bottas was super convenient [para Hamilton]”, said Rosberg, participating in an event with fans in Italy. “He never beat Hamilton, it was all calm. That’s why he [Hamilton] says he [Bottas] is the best companion of all time. I wanted to write there [no Instagram], ‘and I?'”. But, of course, Bottas is the great love”, he joked.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg had no cordial relationship (Photo: Mercedes)

Rosberg was Hamilton’s teammate between 2013 and 2016. The two were long-time friends, but developed a fierce rivalry in Formula 1. The title fights alienated the two, who remain distant to this day. Not even Nico’s retirement, which took place after the 2016 achievement, allowed for a rapprochement.

Bottas replaced Rosberg in 2017, developing a much more peaceful relationship with Hamilton. The Finn even rehearsed fighting for the title in 2019, but he never had the breath to defeat the Brit as regularly as the German could.

Only now, at the end of 2021, Bottas leaves Mercedes. The German team decided to call George Russell as a replacement. The current Williams driver promises to be more menacing than Valtteri, but serves to consolidate the team’s future. After all, Hamilton is already 36 years old and is nearing the end of his Formula 1 career.

