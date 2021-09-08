Russian minister dies during training in Arctic | World

Russian Emergency Minister Yevgeny Zinichev has died during training in the Arctic this Wednesday (8), the ministry reported, as reported by the RIA news agency.

Zinichev, who was 55 and had been head of the prominent Ministry of Emergencies since 2018, died trying to save someone else’s life, the RIA said, without giving further details.

“Zinichev tragically died while carrying out his official duties during interdepartmental exercises to avoid crisis situations in the Arctic, saving someone’s life,” the ministry said, according to the agency.

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russian television channel RT, said Zinichev was on a ledge with a camera operator who slipped and fell into the water.

“There were quite a number of witnesses, no one even had time to think about what happened when Zinichev threw himself into the water by the fallen person and hit a protruding rock,” she tweeted, adding that the cameraman was also killed.

Zinichev was in the Arctic to supervise large-scale maneuvers and visited the construction site of a new fire station in Norilsk, in addition to the area’s search and rescue team, the ministry had said in a statement earlier this Wednesday.

Prior to becoming a minister, Zinichev held a number of jobs, including deputy director of the Federal Security Service and interim governor of Kaliningrad for a short period.

Below is an August 2021 video of a dog rescue in the Arctic.

Russian sailors rescue dog trapped in ice in the Arctic