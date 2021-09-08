Samsung One UI 4 can reach more than 70 devices of the Galaxy line

Last week, Samsung marked the launch of the One UI 4 beta for the month of September, along with the new Android 12, but with indications that only the Galaxy S21 would be included in the first wave. Now, a list obtained by the website NotebookCheck reveals that more than 70 phones and tablets of the Galaxy line will be eligible for the update with the stable version of the platform.

As this is a beta version, you must be registered as a tester and be fully aware that you may face bugs and other flaws. The good part is that the Android 12 experiments are already in the final stages, which could mean that the One UI 4 would bring a more stable build to the devices. Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are at the top of the list, but the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE, not yet released, should also be graced in the initial wave.

The One UI 4 will arrive for dozens of Samsung models (Image: Playback/Samsung)

Some models from past generations such as Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 Lite will receive version 4, in what could effectively be the last major OS update for the S10 family. Security updates should not be affected, but owners should already be content not to have a possible 5.0 version on their device.

According to the list, midrange devices should also receive the update: Galaxy A series, Galaxy M and Galaxy F series. They represent the majority of the 70 devices qualified to run the One UI 4, including the former Galaxy Tab A 8.4 and the latest Galaxy Tab S7.

Remember that there is still no official confirmation from Samsung, so, at this time, it is impossible to nail the list of exactly which devices will be among the 70 candidates to receive the One UI 4.

One UI 4 changes go beyond looks: new features and optimized apps (Image: Playback/Samsung)

Enrollment in the beta program is expected to open in the next few days, but no fixed date yet. The Korean giant began giving device owners hope in July, with the advance of Android trial versions. Significant improvements are expected over the One UI 3.1.1, which is still being implemented on some devices, such as a completely redesigned appearance for the Material You design, improved icons and all the improvements coming from the Google system.

